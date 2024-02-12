Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
