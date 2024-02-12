TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 7,529.3% in January

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, an increase of 7,529.3% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ RNAZ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 468,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,555. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $728.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($67.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($60.00) by ($7.20). Sell-side analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -222.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

