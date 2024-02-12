TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,100.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $875.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,080.07.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,031.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $935.91. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.