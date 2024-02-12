TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,100.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $875.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,080.07.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
