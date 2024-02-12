Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Gap Down to $52.51

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $49.79. Trimble shares last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 617,458 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $514,075. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Trimble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.