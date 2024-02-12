Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.75.

Trisura Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSU stock opened at C$38.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.94. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 259.87 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

