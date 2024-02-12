Truist Financial Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,149.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $981.65 and its 200 day moving average is $954.27. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.15 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

