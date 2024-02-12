Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) & CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Critical Survey

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuya and CXApp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $208.17 million 4.09 -$146.18 million ($0.13) -13.00 CXApp N/A N/A $8.35 million N/A N/A

CXApp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuya.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 CXApp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tuya and CXApp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tuya currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 59.76%. Given Tuya’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than CXApp.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and CXApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -34.25% -6.69% -6.13% CXApp N/A 26.84% 20.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.1% of CXApp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tuya has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXApp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CXApp beats Tuya on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

