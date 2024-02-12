U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of U-Haul from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 132,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,807.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U-Haul by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 250,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 374,243 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

