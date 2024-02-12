U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 853,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCAR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of U Power during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U Power during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U Power during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of U Power during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of U Power during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U Power Stock Performance

UCAR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 69,733,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,814,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U Power has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

