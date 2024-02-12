U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

USB traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,626,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.