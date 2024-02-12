Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Up 8% Following Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $126.79 and last traded at $126.70. Approximately 38,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 85,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UI. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BWS Financial cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

