Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

ULTA opened at $522.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

