Ultra (UOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.37 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.84 million and $1.37 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,329.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.10 or 0.00581643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00164687 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020040 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17774489 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,377,553.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

