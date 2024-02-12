Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) price target on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.78).
Unite Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Unite Group
In other Unite Group news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE purchased 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($336.97). 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
