Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.78).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unite Group

Unite Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Unite Group

UTG stock opened at GBX 993.50 ($12.45) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,838.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 959.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Unite Group news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE purchased 28 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($336.97). 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.