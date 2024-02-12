United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in United Airlines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in United Airlines by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

