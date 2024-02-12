Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

UVV opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,353,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,800,000 after buying an additional 203,514 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

