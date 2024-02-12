Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Down 43.0% in January

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,405. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UUU

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.