University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Has $206.07 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,649,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF comprises about 91.3% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned 0.30% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $206,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBRE. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

BBRE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,621 shares. The stock has a market cap of $756.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

