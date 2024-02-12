USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $11.37 on Monday. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $222.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. Research analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

