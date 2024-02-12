Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Utah Medical Products Stock Performance
Shares of UTMD stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.14.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.
Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
