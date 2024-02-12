V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $15.75. V.F. shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 2,487,225 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

