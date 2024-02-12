Vale’s (VALE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,171,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,821,457. Vale has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,202,000 after buying an additional 6,660,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vale by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,254,000 after buying an additional 6,410,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after buying an additional 4,733,169 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

