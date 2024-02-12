Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $152.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

