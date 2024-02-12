Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 419 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

