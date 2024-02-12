Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

