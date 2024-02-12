Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,063 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 11.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $70.11 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

