Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 1,351 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.