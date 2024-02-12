Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 1,646 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

