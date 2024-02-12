Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

