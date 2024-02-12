Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $5.01 on Monday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.