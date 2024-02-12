Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.71

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.71 and last traded at $129.61, with a volume of 46545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.