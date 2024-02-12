Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $310.15

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $310.15 and last traded at $310.15, with a volume of 10716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.07.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.01 and a 200 day moving average of $284.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

