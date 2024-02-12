Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 774.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.90. 1,577,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $175.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

