Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.86

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.86 and last traded at $167.86, with a volume of 46325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.56.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
