Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 655.1% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 70,502 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 622,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 88,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

