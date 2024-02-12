Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $519.66. 361,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,569. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $523.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.03 and a 200 day moving average of $451.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.