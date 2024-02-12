Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lifted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.58 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1674 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

