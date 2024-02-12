Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.85

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.85 and last traded at $112.81, with a volume of 72444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

