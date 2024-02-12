Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.06

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.06 and last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 306773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

