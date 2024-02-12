Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.28. 1,362,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,159. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $250.31. The company has a market capitalization of $352.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

