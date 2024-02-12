Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.23. 1,403,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $153.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.