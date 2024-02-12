Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP Sells $5,853,474.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,972 shares in the company, valued at $32,756,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

VRNS stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,723,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.