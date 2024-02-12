Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional Trading of Veracyte
Veracyte Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of VCYT stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.52.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.