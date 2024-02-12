Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

