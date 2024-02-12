Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

Featured Articles

