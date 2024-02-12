Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $250.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

