Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.47

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.47 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 31972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

