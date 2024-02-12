VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 941.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,016,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 429,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 237,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UITB remained flat at $46.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. 95,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,293. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.