Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

