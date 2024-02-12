Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,526. The firm has a market cap of $506.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.58 and its 200-day moving average is $249.42. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

