W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of W. P. Carey worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.3 %

WPC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 288,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,625. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

